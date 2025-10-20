INS Vikrant Gave Pakistan Sleepless Nights During Operation Sindoor: PM Modi In Diwali Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited INS Vikrant off the coast of Goa and Karwar on Monday to spend Diwali with Navy personnel. Taking an aim at Pakistan, Modi said the indigenously built aircraft carrier gave "sleepless nights" to the neighbour during Operation Sindoor.

"The extraordinary coordination among the three services together compelled Pakistan to surrender during Operation Sindoor. INS Vikrant is a towering symbol of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Made in India. Our goal is to make India one of the world's top defence exporters," he said.

The Indian Navy was deployed in the Arabian Sea in May as the armed forces carried out strikes against terror groups sheltered in Pakistan.

The PM lauded the Navy and the vessel for symbolising self reliance or 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and said the country will continue to promote defence indigenisation.

"Today, on one side, I have infinite horizons, infinite sky, and on the other side, I have this giant, INS Vikrant, embodying infinite powers. The glow of the sun's rays on the ocean's waters is like the Diwali lamps lit by brave soldiers," he said.

PM Modi said he felt "immense energy and enthusiasm" among the sailors while he was on INS Vikrant

"When I saw you singing patriotic songs yesterday, and the way you described Operation Sindoor in your songs, no words can ever fully convey the experience that a jawan feels standing on a battlefield," he said.