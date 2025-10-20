INS Vikrant Gave Pakistan Sleepless Nights During Operation Sindoor: PM Modi In Diwali Address
The PM lauded the Indian Navy and the vessel for symbolising self reliance or 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and said the country will continue to promoter defence indigenisation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited INS Vikrant off the coast of Goa and Karwar on Monday to spend Diwali with Navy personnel. Taking an aim at Pakistan, Modi said the indigenously built aircraft carrier gave "sleepless nights" to the neighbour during Operation Sindoor.
"The extraordinary coordination among the three services together compelled Pakistan to surrender during Operation Sindoor. INS Vikrant is a towering symbol of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Made in India. Our goal is to make India one of the world's top defence exporters," he said.
The Indian Navy was deployed in the Arabian Sea in May as the armed forces carried out strikes against terror groups sheltered in Pakistan.
The PM lauded the Navy and the vessel for symbolising self reliance or 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and said the country will continue to promote defence indigenisation.
"Today, on one side, I have infinite horizons, infinite sky, and on the other side, I have this giant, INS Vikrant, embodying infinite powers. The glow of the sun's rays on the ocean's waters is like the Diwali lamps lit by brave soldiers," he said.
PM Modi said he felt "immense energy and enthusiasm" among the sailors while he was on INS Vikrant
"When I saw you singing patriotic songs yesterday, and the way you described Operation Sindoor in your songs, no words can ever fully convey the experience that a jawan feels standing on a battlefield," he said.
Greetings on the occasion of Diwali. May this festival of lights illuminate our lives with harmony, happiness and prosperity. May the spirit of positivity prevail all around us.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2025
Since 2014, Modi has spent Diwali with armed forces personnel. In his first year as PM, he headed to the Siachen glacier in Ladakh to spend the Festival of Lights with the troops stationed there. The next year, he was at the Dograi War Memorial in Punjab's Amritsar to honour the heroes of the 1965 Indo-Pak war.
