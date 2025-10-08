PM Modi Mumbai Visit: From Navi Mumbai Airport Inauguration To Starmer Meet, A Look At Key Details

1. On Oct. 8, PM Modi will arrive in Navi Mumbai and around 3 p.m., he will tour the new Navi Mumbai International Airport. By 3:30 p.m., he will inaugurate the airport, launch key projects, and address the gathering in Mumbai. The Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has been built at a cost of around Rs 19,650 crore.

2. PM Modi will flag off Phase 2B of Mumbai Metro Line-3, from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade, built at a cost of Rs 12,200 crore. With this, the entire 33.5 km Aqua Line, from Aarey to Cuffe Parade, will be dedicated to the nation. Mumbai’s first fully underground metro, it features 27 stations and will serve 1.3 million passengers daily. The line connects key cultural and financial hubs like Fort, Kala Ghoda, Mantralaya, RBI and BSE. The total cost of this metro line project is Rs 37,270 crore.

3. PM Modi will also launch "Mumbai One" - an 'Integrated Common Mobility App' covering 11 Public Transport Operators across Metro, Monorail, Suburban Railways and Bus services. The app offers mobile ticketing, real-time journey updates, route suggestions and a single dynamic ticket for multi-modal travel.

4. Next on PM Modi’s itinerary is the inauguration of the ‘Short-Term Employability Program’ (STEP). This initiative is led by the Department of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation. STEP will be implemented across 400 Government ITIs and 150 Government Technical High Schools. The initiative will launch 2,500 new training batches.

5. At the invitation of PM Modi, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is visiting India on Oct. 8 and 9. This marks his first official visit to the country. Both leaders will review progress under the India–UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, aligned with the 'Vision 2035' Roadmap. They will discuss trade, investment, defence, climate and innovation. A key focus will remain on the India and UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and global strategic issues.

6. PM Modi and Starmer will attend the 6th edition of the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, on Oct. 9. They will participate in the CEO Forum at 1:40 p.m. and later deliver keynote addresses at GFF around 2:45 p.m. The event will bring together over 1,00,000 participants from over 75 countries, with 7,500 companies, 800 speakers and 400 exhibitors.