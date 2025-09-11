PM Modi Meets Mauritius Counterpart In Varanasi For Bilateral Talks: 10 Key Highlights

Here are the key issues that were announced in the joint press meet in Varanasi:

1. India's special economic package on Mauritius aims to strengthen infrastructure, health facilities, and create new employment opportunities.

2. First Jan Aushadhi Kendra outside India established in Mauritius.

3. India to support the construction of AYUSH Centre of Excellence, which will support the 500-bed Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam National (SSRN) Hospital and Veterinary School and Animal Hospital in Mauritius.

4. India to take forward projects like the Chagos Marine Protected Area, the ATC tower of the SSR International Airport, and the expansion of the highway and ring road.

5. India to work towards enabling trade in local currency in Mauritius.

6. IIT Madras and the Indian Institute of Plantation Management have signed agreements with the University of Mauritius in research, education and innovation to new heights.

7. India signs an agreement on cooperation in the field of hydrography and for the next five years, there will be a joint survey of EEZ, mutual cooperation in navigation, charts and hydrography data.

8. India to provide 100 electric buses to Mauritius of which 10 have already arrived.

9. India to cooperate in the construction of a 17.5 Megawatt floating solar power plant at Tamarind Falls.

10. A new Directorate of Science and Technology to be established in Mauritius. Training modules of Mission Karmayogi in Mauritius to be started soon.