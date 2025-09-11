PM Modi Meets Mauritius Counterpart In Varanasi For Bilateral Talks: 10 Key Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met his Mauritius counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, ahead of bilateral talks between the two leaders. The two leaders warmly greeted each other and shook hands. Earlier, amid the sound of drums and conch shells, PM Modi's convoy entered the city around 11:30 am.
At several intersections along the route, BJP leaders, party workers and local residents lined up to welcome him, chanting "Har Har Mahadev." In some places, people showered flower petals, while a few were also seen carrying Mauritius flags.
Today, the Prime Minister will host the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, who is on a State Visit to India from 9â16 September 2025.
PM Narendra Modi welcomed PM Ramgoolam in Kashi (Varanasi) and highlighted the city's significance as a symbol of India's civilisation and cultural heritage.
"It is a matter of pride for me that I am getting the opportunity to welcome you in my parliamentary constituency. Since time immemorial, Kashi has been a symbol of India's civilisation and cultural soul. Our culture and traditions reached Mauritius from India centuries ago and settled into the way of life there.
Like the uninterrupted flow of Mother Ganga in Kashi, the continuous flow of Indian culture has been enriching Mauritius and today, when we are welcoming the friends of Mauritius in Kashi, it is not just a formality but a spiritual meeting," he said.
Four MoUs (Memorandum of Understanding) were signed between PM Modi and Mauritius Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi.
PM Modi Meets Mauritius PM: 10 Key Announcements
Here are the key issues that were announced in the joint press meet in Varanasi:
1. India's special economic package on Mauritius aims to strengthen infrastructure, health facilities, and create new employment opportunities.
2. First Jan Aushadhi Kendra outside India established in Mauritius.
3. India to support the construction of AYUSH Centre of Excellence, which will support the 500-bed Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam National (SSRN) Hospital and Veterinary School and Animal Hospital in Mauritius.
4. India to take forward projects like the Chagos Marine Protected Area, the ATC tower of the SSR International Airport, and the expansion of the highway and ring road.
5. India to work towards enabling trade in local currency in Mauritius.
6. IIT Madras and the Indian Institute of Plantation Management have signed agreements with the University of Mauritius in research, education and innovation to new heights.
7. India signs an agreement on cooperation in the field of hydrography and for the next five years, there will be a joint survey of EEZ, mutual cooperation in navigation, charts and hydrography data.
8. India to provide 100 electric buses to Mauritius of which 10 have already arrived.
9. India to cooperate in the construction of a 17.5 Megawatt floating solar power plant at Tamarind Falls.
10. A new Directorate of Science and Technology to be established in Mauritius. Training modules of Mission Karmayogi in Mauritius to be started soon.
Ramgoolam's Itinerary in Varanasi
Ramgoolam arrived in Varanasi on Wednesday and was received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel along with Finance Minister Suresh Khanna. The tour is part of a state visit to India by the Mauritian PM from September 9 to 16.
According to his itinerary, Ramgoolam is scheduled to attend the Ganga 'aarti' on Thursday evening and visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple on Friday morning, before his departure. A cultural program will also be shown to them highlighting the historical ties of the two nations.
A grand welcome was organised for the visiting dignitary, with people and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers lining the route from the airport to Hotel Taj.