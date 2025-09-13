Business NewsNationalPM Modi Likely To Visit Odisha In September, Address Rally In Berhampur
PM Modi Likely To Visit Odisha In September, Address Rally In Berhampur

This will be Modi's sixth visit to Odisha in the last 15 months, after the BJP came to power in the state

13 Sep 2025, 03:37 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>This will be Modi's sixth visit to Odisha in the last 15 months, after the BJP came to power in the state (Photo:PTI)</p></div>
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Odisha on September 27 and address a public meeting in Berhampur, state Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari said on Saturday. The final itinerary of the PM's visit is yet to be finalised, but preparations are in full swing, he said. This will be Modi's sixth visit to Odisha in the last 15 months, after the BJP came to power in the state, he added.

'The PM has given his consent to visit Odisha on September 27. Our Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena has already started preparations for the visit, and I will be there in Berhampur from September 15,' Pujari told reporters.

Modi will attend the BJP's 'Seva Pakshya' programme, which will start on his birthday on September 17 and continue till Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, the minister said. He last visited the state on June 20 to attend the first anniversary celebrations of the BJP government in Odisha.

'Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, during his recent visit to Delhi, had extended an invitation to the PM to come to Odisha on September 17, but it could not be possible due to pre-engagement,' Pujari said.

He said the state government has sent the tentative programme to the PMO, which will finalise the itinerary for September 27. Pujari said the BJP and the state government have planned to plant 75 lakh saplings on September 17, marking the 75th birth anniversary of the PM.

During 'Seva Pakshya', state BJP workers are planning to organise blood donation camps, health check-ups, sanitation drives, and community assistance programmes, he said.

