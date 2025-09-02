PM Modi Likely To Visit Mizoram And Manipur On Sept. 13: What's On Agenda?

According to PTI, the Prime Minister will first arrive in Mizoram to inaugurate the new Bairabi–Sairang railway line. But the officials noted that the final itinerary has not yet been officially released, the report added.

Preparations for the Prime Minister’s visit are already underway. Mizoram Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena convened a meeting on Sep. 1 with various departments and law enforcement agencies to review arrangements, PTI reported. The discussions covered security measures, traffic management, and the organisation of the inaugural ceremony in Lammaul, Aizawl.

The 51.38-km Bairabi–Sairang railway is part of the Centre’s Act East Policy to improve connectivity and integrate the Northeast with the broader national economy. Northeast Now reported that the line features 48 tunnels spanning 12.8 km, 55 major bridges and 87 minor bridges. Bridge No. 196 reportedly rises to 104 metres, which is taller than the Qutub Minar. The project also includes five road over-bridges, six under-bridges and four stations.