PM Modi Likely To Visit Mizoram And Manipur On Sept. 13: What's On Agenda?
PM Modi is likely to visit Mizoram and Manipur to inaugurate a railway project and address stability in the region.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Mizoram and Manipur on Sept. 13, officials in Aizawl told PTI. According to the news agency, several Mizoram government officials stated that they have been informed that the Prime Minister will fly from Aizawl to Manipur, marking his first visit to the state since ethnic violence erupted in May 2023.
Inauguration Of Bairabi–Sairang Railway Line In Mizoram
According to PTI, the Prime Minister will first arrive in Mizoram to inaugurate the new Bairabi–Sairang railway line. But the officials noted that the final itinerary has not yet been officially released, the report added.
Preparations for the Prime Minister’s visit are already underway. Mizoram Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena convened a meeting on Sep. 1 with various departments and law enforcement agencies to review arrangements, PTI reported. The discussions covered security measures, traffic management, and the organisation of the inaugural ceremony in Lammaul, Aizawl.
The 51.38-km Bairabi–Sairang railway is part of the Centre’s Act East Policy to improve connectivity and integrate the Northeast with the broader national economy. Northeast Now reported that the line features 48 tunnels spanning 12.8 km, 55 major bridges and 87 minor bridges. Bridge No. 196 reportedly rises to 104 metres, which is taller than the Qutub Minar. The project also includes five road over-bridges, six under-bridges and four stations.
Trip To Manipur Amid Ethnic Tensions
Following the Mizoram visit, PM Modi is expected to travel to Manipur. This will be his first visit to the state since the May 2023 ethnic conflict between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities, which claimed over 250 lives and displaced more than 60,000 people, according to reports. Officials in Imphal, however, said they have not received formal confirmation of the Prime Minister’s itinerary.
In Manipur, President’s Rule has been extended for another six months until January 2026, following a resolution introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha. President’s Rule was first imposed on Feb. 13 after former Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned, facing mounting opposition from BJP MLAs in the Meitei community. A government notice in July stated, “That this House approves the continuance in force of the Proclamation dated Feb. 13, 2025, in respect of Manipur, issued under Article 356 of the Constitution by the President, for a further period of six months with effect from Aug. 13, 2025.”