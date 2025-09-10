PM Modi Likely To Inaugurate Bairabi–Sairang Link On Sept. 13: Check Key Details About The Railway Project

Mizoram's capital, Aizawl, is set to be connected to India's railway network for the first time through the Bairabi–Sairang line. This marks a remarkable moment for the northeastern state, which until now had no direct rail connectivity with its capital city. The Bairabi–Sairang railway line is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his proposed visit to the state on Sept. 13.

The newly constructed railway line will make travel easier and more convenient for the people of Mizoram, especially the residents of Aizawl.

Work on the line began nearly 26 years ago, but the challenging hilly terrain and heavy monsoon caused repeated delays.