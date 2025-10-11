PM Modi Launches Rs 35,440 Crore Two Big Agri Schemes, Urges Farmers To Boost Production

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched two major agricultural schemes with a combined outlay of Rs 35,440 crore, including a mission for self-reliance in pulses, and called upon farmers to increase production to reduce the country's import dependency and meet global demand.

After inaugurating projects related to agriculture and allied sectors , he said farmers have a critical role to play in realising the vision of a developed India (Viksit Bharat) by 2047.

The event at the Pusa campus coincided with the birth anniversary of socialist reformers Jayaprakash Narayan and Nanaji Deshmukh.

During his 30-minute address, the Prime Minister compared his government's record with that of the Congress, saying the Opposition party's neglect had led to a weakening of the farming ecosystem, with different departments functioning "in multiple directions without coordination".

Modi launched the Rs 24,000-crore 'Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana' (PM-DDKY) and the Rs 11,440-crore 'Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses', saying the schemes would "change the fate of millions of farmers".

The two schemes, already approved by the Cabinet, will be implemented from the upcoming rabi (winter) season till 2030-31.