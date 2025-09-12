PM Modi Launches Gyan Bharatam Portal Today: All You Need to Know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Gyan Bharatam portal in New Delhi on Friday evening, marking a major step in India’s efforts to preserve and digitise its vast manuscript heritage. The launch took place during the International Conference on Gyan Bharatam, a three-day event that began on Sept. 11.

The first-ever international conference on Indian manuscripts, organised by the Union Culture Ministry, will continue till Sept. 13. The theme of the conference is 'Reclaiming India’s Knowledge Legacy through Manuscript Heritage'.

The Gyan Bharatam portal has been designed as a dedicated digital platform to speed up the digitisation, preservation and public access of India’s ancient manuscripts. The initiative aims to give scholars, researchers and the public easier access to the country’s traditional knowledge, while ensuring the long-term protection of fragile documents.