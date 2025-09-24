PM Modi Launches Gift Auction For Namami Gange Project: Step-By-Step Guide To Register

The e-auction began on Sept. 17 at 10 am, coinciding with the Prime Minister’s birthday, and will remain open until Oct. 2, 5 pm.

Here’s how you can participate:

Step 1: First register on the government’s official portal, https://pmmementos.gov.in/#/.

Step 2: After completing the registration, browse the catalogue of items available for bidding.

Step 3: Place bids online for the chosen items directly through the portal.