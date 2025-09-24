PM Modi Launches Gift Auction For Namami Gange Project: Step-By-Step Guide To Register
Citizens can bid for PM Modi’s gifts online until Oct. 2, with proceeds supporting the Namami Gange river conservation mission.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sept. 24, urged citizens to participate in the 7th edition of the PM’s Mementoes E-Auction, which features gifts he has received over the years during official programmes. The proceeds from the auction will be directed to the Namami Gange Project, aimed at cleaning and conserving the Ganga river.
Auction Timelines And Registration
The e-auction began on Sept. 17 at 10 am, coinciding with the Prime Minister’s birthday, and will remain open until Oct. 2, 5 pm.
Here’s how you can participate:
Step 1: First register on the government’s official portal, https://pmmementos.gov.in/#/.
Step 2: After completing the registration, browse the catalogue of items available for bidding.
Step 3: Place bids online for the chosen items directly through the portal.
What’s On Offer?
The online auction showcases a range of culturally significant pieces presented to PM Modi over the years. Featured lots include a silver model of the Ram Mandir, a Kamdhenu with calf, a model of a cane ship, a wooden charkha, paintings such as the Kailasa temple at Ellora, a G20 poster and a framed Lord Buddha from Bihar. Each item carries symbolic value and reflects regional craftsmanship.
Where The Money Goes
The funds raised will support the Namami Gange initiative. According to the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Namami Gange is an integrated conservation mission approved in June 2014 as a flagship programme to tackle pollution, conserve and rejuvenate the Ganga.
PM’s Call For Participation
Encouraging people to join the initiative, PM Modi posted on X on Sept. 24, “Over the past few days, the online auction for the various gifts I have received during my different programmes has been underway. The auction includes very interesting works which illustrate the culture and creativity of India. The proceeds from the auction will go towards Namami Gange. Do take part in the auction.”
Over the past few days, the online auction for the various gifts I have received during my different programmes has been underway. The auction includes very interesting works which illustrate the culture and creativity of India. The proceeds from the auction will go towardsâ¦ pic.twitter.com/ONOq88XOXZ— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2025
According to a report in ANI, the PM Mementos is the Government of India’s open auction portal that enable buyers to bid for items after completing the required registration process.