PM Modi, Keir Starmer Meeting In Mumbai Today: What's Expected?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Keir Starmer are set to meet in Mumbai on Thursday, marking Starmer’s first visit to the country after assuming office as UK PM. The visit comes at the invitation of PM Modi.

During their meet, the two Prime Ministers will take stock of progress in diverse aspects of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in line with ‘Vision 2035’, a focussed and time bound 10-year Roadmap of programmes and initiatives in key pillars of trade and investment, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate and energy, health, education and people to people relations.

Afterwards, both leaders will engage with businesses and industry leaders on opportunities presented by the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) as a central pillar of the future India–UK economic partnership. They will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance. The leaders will also engage with industry experts, policymakers and innovators.

Following their meet both the Prime Ministers will also participate in the 6th edition of the Global Fintech Fest at Jio World Centre, Mumbai and deliver keynote addresses on the occasion.

Notably, the meet-up and the visit is also a first after India and UK signed a free trade agreement in July. Moreover, the UK PM is being accompanied by the largest-ever UK trade delegation to India, comprising 125 business leaders, entrepreneurs, and university vice chancellors.

On Wednesday, Starmer described his ongoing visit to India as the “biggest trade mission” the UK has ever sent to the country.

“This is the biggest trade mission that the United Kingdom has ever sent to India,” Starmer told business leaders. “Obviously, this is a two-parter. We had Prime Minister Modi over to the United Kingdom earlier this year to sign the FTA that we agreed and today is the return leg of that. That FTA is really important for us, it’s the biggest deal we’ve struck since we left the EU. I think it’s the biggest deal that India has ever struck, so hugely important.”