PM Modi Inaugurates Surat Diamond Bourse, New Terminal Building At Surat Airport
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Surat Diamond Bourse and the new integrated terminal of Surat Airport on Sunday.
Prime Minister Modi first arrived at the Surat Airport to inaugurate the terminal building. He then held a roadshow on his way to the Surat Diamond Bourse.
The Surat Diamond Bourse will be the world's largest and modern centre for international diamond and jewellery business, an official statement said. The building, the world's largest office complex with more than 67 lakh square feet of floor area, is located at Khajod village near Surat city.
Representation of Surat Diamond Bourse (Source: Surat Diamond Bourse website)
The diamond bourse will be a global centre for trading of both rough and polished diamonds as well as jewellery. It will comprise a state-of-the-art 'Customs Clearance House' for import and export, jewellery mall for retail jewellery business and facility of international banking and safe vaults.
The newly inaugurated terminal at Surat Airport can handle 1,200 domestic passengers and 600 international passengers during peak hours. The peak hour capacity can be further increased to 3,000 passengers with the annual handling capacity increasing to 55 lakh passengers.
