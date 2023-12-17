PM Modi Inaugurates Surat Diamond Bourse, New Terminal Building At Surat Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Surat Diamond Bourse and the new integrated terminal of Surat Airport on Sunday.

Prime Minister Modi first arrived at the Surat Airport to inaugurate the terminal building. He then held a roadshow on his way to the Surat Diamond Bourse.

The Surat Diamond Bourse will be the world's largest and modern centre for international diamond and jewellery business, an official statement said. The building, the world's largest office complex with more than 67 lakh square feet of floor area, is located at Khajod village near Surat city.