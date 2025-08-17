PM Modi Inaugurates Delhi Section Of Dwarka Expressway, UER-II

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a section of Dwarka Expressway in New Delhi and the 76-km Urban Extension Road-II.

Modi congratulated people of Delhi in his speech for modern connectivity. He said that the world looks at Delhi first to judge India, hence, it is important to develop Delhi as a model of prosperous India.

The two national highway projects costing Rs 11,000 crore aim to enhance ease of living and ensure mobility. The aim is to decongest the national capital.

The Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II are expected to vastly improve connectivity, cut travel time, and reduce traffic in Delhi and its surrounding areas, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The initiatives reflect the government's vision of creating world-class infrastructure that enhances ease of living and ensures seamless mobility for citizens.

While the 10.1-km Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway has been built at Rs 5,360 crore, the key stretch of UER-II costs Rs 5,580 crore.

Modi will also inaugurate the Alipur to Dichaon Kalan section of the project. This will likely ease traffic in inner and outer Ring Roads and busy points like Mukarba Chowk, Dhaula Kuan, and NH-09. This will also give access to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, improve industrial connectivity, cut city traffic, the PMO said.

"The previous government put Delhi in a ditch, which BJP has to fill up in order for progress to happen," Modi said in his inauguration speech. He expressed confidence that the recent administration, which Delhi people elected, are likely to do the job, NDTV reported.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari were also present.