PM Modi Inaugurates Avaada Group's Rs 1,600-Crore Solar Project In Gujarat

The Surendranagar project is expected to offset around 595,857 tons of CO2 emissions annually and conserve approximately 112 lakh litres of water per year using robotic module cleaning systems, thereby minimising the project's ecological footprint.

The PM also laid the foundation stone virtually for Avaada's 100 MW solar power project in Vadodara district, the company said.

Spread across 350 acres and with a planned investment of Rs 400 crore, the project is being implemented by Avaada GJ Solar and is expected to be commissioned by April 2026.

The Vadodara project is designed to reduce approximately 212,806 tons of CO2 emissions annually and will conserve nearly 40 lakh litres of water every year through the deployment of advanced robotic module cleaning technology.

Avaada Group Chairman Vineet Mittal said, 'At Avaada, our mission is about contributing to India's growth story and empowering communities. The inauguration of this project by the PM... reinforces our commitment to delivering clean, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions to every Indian.' Avaada Group is a diversified clean energy conglomerate with businesses spanning across renewable power generation, solar PV manufacturing, green hydrogen and derivatives, green data centres, battery storage, and pumped hydro projects.