PM Modi In Mumbai Today: Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead Of Shivaji Park Rally — Details Here
Mumbai police have issued a traffic advisory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in the city on Thursday. The PM is scheduled to address a gathering at the iconic Shivaji Park ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections on November 20.
The rally, organised by the BJP, will be attended by state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other leaders of the ruling Mahayuti coalition, which comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
Traffic restrictions will be in place from 10 a.m. on November 14 to midnight due to security measures for the rally.
"In view of 'public meeting' at Shivaji Park, Dadar on 14th November 2024, following traffic arrangements will be in place from 10.00 am to 0.00 am on 14th November,” Mumbai Police said in a post on X.
Due to important movement in the evening hours on 14th November, there is possibility of inconvenience to commuters from Airport to Dadar on WEH and the roads leading to Dadar from Sea link to Worli to Shivaji Park and vice-versa. #MTPTrafficUpdates— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) November 13, 2024
The Mumbai police, in its advisory, listed areas with parking restrictions and road closures. It also suggested alternate routes and issued guidelines for the public to follow.
"A large number of vehicles are expected on Western and Eastern Express highways. So traffic congestion is likely to be possible, especially on the road leading to the venue," it added.
In view of âPublic Meetingâ at Shivaji Park, Dadar on 14th November 2024, following traffic arrangements will be in place from 10.00 am to 0.00 am on 14th November.#MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/6zKSyhUk1U— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) November 13, 2024
PM Modi's Mumbai Rally: Routes Closed and Alternate Routes
As per the Mumbai traffic police advisory, the following roads will be closed on November 14:
S.V.S. Road (North Bound): From Siddhivinayak Junction to Yes Bank Junction. For this, commuters can take the alternate route from Siddhivinayak Junction to S. K. Bole Road-Agar Bazar-Portuguese Church, turn left to Gokhale or S K Bole. Road.
S.V.S. Road (South Bound): Commuters can use the alternate route of Dandekar Chowk, turn left to Pandurang Naik Marg, Raja Badhe Chowk, turn right to L. J. Road to Gokhale Road or NC Kelkar Road.
PM Modi Mumbai Visit: No Parking On These Roads
SVS Road from Baba Saheb Worlikar Chowk (Century Junction) to Hari Om Junction.
Entire Keluskar Road South and Keluskar Road North, Shivaji Park, Dadar.
Entire M B Raut Marg, Shivaji Park Dadar.
Pandurang Naik Marg (Road no 5) Shivaji Park, Dadar.
Dadasaheb Rege Marg, Shivaji Park, Dadar.
Lt. Dilip Gupte Marg-From Shivaji Park Gate No. 4 to Shitaladevi road, Shivaji Park, Dadar.
Road From Gadkari Junction, Dadar, to Shobha Hotel, Mahim.
N. C. Kelkar Road From Hanuman Temple Junction to Gadkari Junction, Shivaji Park, Dadar.
Kataria Road From Ganga Vihar Junction to Asawari Junction, Mahim.
Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, from Maheshwari Circle to Kohinoor Junction, Dadar West.
Tilak Road From Kotwal Garden Circle, Dadar (West) to R A Kidwai Road, Matunga East
Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan Road: From Sea Link Road to J K Kapur Chowk up to Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk
Thadani Road: From Poddar Hospital junction to Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk.
Dr. Annie Besant Road: From Poddar Hospital junction to Dr. Narayan Hardikar Junction.
Voting for Maharashtra Assembly elections is set to take place on November 20 in a single phase, with results scheduled to be announced on November 23.