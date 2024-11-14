PM Modi In Mumbai Today: Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead Of Shivaji Park Rally — Details Here

Mumbai police have issued a traffic advisory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in the city on Thursday. The PM is scheduled to address a gathering at the iconic Shivaji Park ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections on November 20.

The rally, organised by the BJP, will be attended by state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other leaders of the ruling Mahayuti coalition, which comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Traffic restrictions will be in place from 10 a.m. on November 14 to midnight due to security measures for the rally.

"In view of 'public meeting' at Shivaji Park, Dadar on 14th November 2024, following traffic arrangements will be in place from 10.00 am to 0.00 am on 14th November,” Mumbai Police said in a post on X.