PM In China LIVE: Modi Invites China's President Xi Jinping To BRICS Summit In 2026
PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping were of the view that differences between India and China shouldn't be allowed to be turned into disputes, says Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
PM In China LIVE: Modi Mentioned Cross Border Terrorism In Talks With Xi — Misri
Cross border terrorism was mentioned by Prime Minister Modi during talks with President Xi Jinping, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.
PM In China LIVE: Border Peace Like Insurance For Development Of Ties — Misri
The maintenance of peace and tranquility on border is like insurance for overall development of ties, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.
PM In China LIVE: Boundary Situation Reflected In Ties — Misri
The situation on the boundary will be reflected in some way or the other on overall ties, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.
PM In China LIVE: Modi And Xi Agree On Differences Not Being Made Disputes
Modi and Xi were of view that differences between India and China should not be allowed to be turned into disputes, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.
PM In China LIVE: Modi Stresses Importance Of Peace In Border Areas For Development
Prime Minister Modi underlined need for peace and tranquility in border areas for continued and smooth development of ties, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.
