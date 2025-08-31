Business NewsNationalPM In China LIVE: Modi Invites China's President Xi Jinping To BRICS Summit In 2026
ADVERTISEMENT

PM In China LIVE: Modi Invites China's President Xi Jinping To BRICS Summit In 2026

PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping were of the view that differences between India and China shouldn't be allowed to be turned into disputes, says Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

31 Aug 2025, 08:42 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping (Image: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping (Image: NDTV Profit)
ADVERTISEMENT
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Tianjin. Both leaders expressed their commitment to improve the two most populous nations' relationship. Modi said both countries agreed to resume flight operations. He also invited Xi to the BRICS summit in 2026. Modi was formally received by Xi at the SCO Summit for the official reception. Xi said that it is a right choice for India and China to be friends

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

PM In China LIVE: Modi Mentioned Cross Border Terrorism In Talks With Xi — Misri

Cross border terrorism was mentioned by Prime Minister Modi during talks with President Xi Jinping, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

(Source: PTI)


PM In China LIVE: Border Peace Like Insurance For Development Of Ties — Misri

The maintenance of peace and tranquility on border is like insurance for overall development of ties, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

(Source: PTI)


PM In China LIVE: Boundary Situation Reflected In Ties — Misri

The situation on the boundary will be reflected in some way or the other on overall ties, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

(Source: PTI)


PM In China LIVE: Modi And Xi Agree On Differences Not Being Made Disputes

Modi and Xi were of view that differences between India and China should not be allowed to be turned into disputes, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

(Source: PTI)


PM In China LIVE: Modi Stresses Importance Of Peace In Border Areas For Development

Prime Minister Modi underlined need for peace and tranquility in border areas for continued and smooth development of ties, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

(Source: PTI)


















Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT