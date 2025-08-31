PM In China LIVE: Modi Invites China's President Xi Jinping To BRICS Summit In 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Tianjin. Both leaders expressed their commitment to improve the two most populous nations' relationship. Modi said both countries agreed to resume flight operations. He also invited Xi to the BRICS summit in 2026. Modi was formally received by Xi at the SCO Summit for the official reception. Xi said that it is a right choice for India and China to be friends

KEY HIGHLIGHTS PM Modi In China LIVE: Meet Between Modi And China President Xi Over