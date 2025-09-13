PM Modi In Assam Released Rs 100 Coin Honouring Music Icon Bhupen Hazarika

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled a Rs 100 commemorative coin issued by the Reserve Bank of India to mark the centenary of Bharat Ratna and legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika. The release took place at a grand event in Guwahati celebrating the music icon's 100th birth anniversary.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said he felt "fortunate" to be part of the celebrations of the man he described as the Sudhakantha (nightingale), who "gave voice to the dreams of India and connected music with emotions." He noted that Hazarika's compositions reflected the essence of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

"Bhupen Hazarika was a hero of India's unity. Decades ago, when the North East was suffering neglect and violence, Bhupen Da continued to sing of India's oneness and dreamt of a prosperous North East," Modi said. He added that the government was now working "day and night" to realise Hazarika's vision for the region.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the gesture, saying the people of Assam would "never forget" that Modi had honoured Bhupen Da in such a manner. The ceremony also saw participation from Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, underlining Hazarika's love for the wider North East.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a roadshow in Guwahati, Assam. People stood in long lines on either side of the road, cheering and waving at the Prime Minister's convoy, NDTV reported.

Earlier on Saturday, Assam Minsiter Ranjeet Kumar Dass said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several projects worth Rs 18000 crore. Today's programme is that the PM will attend celebrations to commemorate the 100th Birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika."