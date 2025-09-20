Business NewsNationalPM Modi Holds Roadshow In Gujarat's Bhavnagar
ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Gujarat's Bhavnagar

The roadshow began from the airport and covered a distance of one km before concluding at Gandhi Maidan, the venue of his public meeting.

20 Sep 2025, 01:08 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>In this screengrab from a video posted on Sept. 20, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a roadshow in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. (Image: PTI)</p></div>
In this screengrab from a video posted on Sept. 20, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a roadshow in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. (Image: PTI)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday participated in a roadshow at Bhavnagar in his home state Gujarat. The roadshow began from the airport and covered a distance of one km before concluding at Gandhi Maidan, the venue of his public meeting.

Modi waved to the people who gathered in large numbers on either side of the road and greeted him with flowers.

Stages were set up on the route for performance of dance troupes.

Victory banners for Operation Sindoor and posters thanking him for GST reforms were also put along the road.

ALSO READ

Zubeen Garg Death: PM Modi, Assam CM, Other Leaders Pay Tribute
Opinion
Zubeen Garg Death: PM Modi, Assam CM, Other Leaders Pay Tribute
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT