PM Modi Highlights RSS Role In Social Service, Nation-Building On 100th Year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday marked the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, reflecting on its historic journey and contributions to nation-building.

In a post on X PM Modi, wrote, "Exactly 100 years ago today, on the day of Vijayadashami, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was established with the objective of social service and nation-building. Over a long period of time, countless volunteers have dedicated their lives to realising this resolve."

In a blog post, the Prime Minister elaborated that the RSS was not an entirely new creation, but a modern manifestation of India’s ancient national consciousness.

"In our times, the Sangh is the embodiment of that timeless national consciousness. It is the good fortune of our generation of swayamsevaks that we are witnessing the Sangh’s centenary," he wrote, extending greetings to all swayamsevaks and paying homage to the founder, Dr Hedgewar.