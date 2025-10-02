PM Modi Highlights RSS Role In Social Service, Nation-Building On 100th Year
In a blog post, the Prime Minister elaborated that the RSS was not an entirely new creation, but a modern manifestation of India’s ancient national consciousness.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday marked the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, reflecting on its historic journey and contributions to nation-building.
In a post on X PM Modi, wrote, "Exactly 100 years ago today, on the day of Vijayadashami, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was established with the objective of social service and nation-building. Over a long period of time, countless volunteers have dedicated their lives to realising this resolve."
"In our times, the Sangh is the embodiment of that timeless national consciousness. It is the good fortune of our generation of swayamsevaks that we are witnessing the Sangh’s centenary," he wrote, extending greetings to all swayamsevaks and paying homage to the founder, Dr Hedgewar.
à¤à¤ à¤¸à¥ 100 à¤¸à¤¾à¤² à¤ªà¤¹à¤²à¥ à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¯à¤¾à¤¦à¤¶à¤®à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨ à¤¹à¥ à¤¸à¤®à¤¾à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¾ à¤à¤° à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤° à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤£ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¦à¥à¤¦à¥à¤¶à¥à¤¯ à¤¸à¥ à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¯ à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¯à¤à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤ à¤¸à¤à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤ªà¤¨à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¥à¥à¥¤ à¤²à¤à¤¬à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤²à¤à¤à¤¡ à¤à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤¨ à¤ à¤¸à¤à¤à¥à¤¯ à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¯à¤à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤à¥à¤ à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¸ à¤¸à¤à¤à¤²à¥à¤ª à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤à¤°à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤µà¤¨ à¤¸à¤®à¤°à¥à¤ªà¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¥¤ à¤à¤¸à¥ à¤²à¥à¤à¤° à¤®à¥à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¶à¤¬à¥à¤¦à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¢à¤¾à¤²à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¾â¦— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2025
Drawing a metaphor, Modi wrote, "Human civilisations thrived on the banks of great rivers. Similarly, countless lives have flourished due to the impact of the Sangh. A river enriches each part of the land it touches. Likewise, the Sangh has nourished every part of our nation, every sphere of our society. Through its affiliated organisations, it works in education, agriculture, social welfare, tribal welfare, women’s empowerment, and more—all embodying one spirit: Nation First."
He highlighted the RSS's unique method of shakha, noting, "From its inception, the Sangh has devoted itself to nation-building through character-building. The shakha inspires every swayamsevak to move from ‘Me to We’ through a process of personal transformation."
Modi also recalled the challenges the organisation faced, including the false imprisonment of the second Sarsanghchalak, Guruji. "The Sangh never allowed bitterness to take root. Swayamsevaks believe, 'We are not separate from society. Society is formed of us.' This oneness with society, coupled with faith in the Constitution, has guided them through crises," he said.
He lauded the RSS for its continuous service to the nation, noting its role in aiding refugees during Partition and responding swiftly during disasters.
Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi released a special postage stamp and a commemorative coin to mark the centenary of the RSS. "'The Rs 100 coin features the national emblem on one side and on the other side it depicts a majestic image of Bharat Mata in Varada Mudra with a lion, while swayamsevaks are shown bowing before her in devotion and dedication," he said.