PM Modi Heads To South Africa To Attend G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his journey to South Africa to attend the 20th G20 summit. He will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of the partner countries on the sidelines of the summit.

Modi will also take part in the sixth India-Brazil-South Africa or IBSA Leaders' Meeting, which will take place on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

It is the first ever summit of the Group of 20 countries, which is being held at Johannesberg under South African presidency, the Prime Minister Office said in a statement. The statement attributed the summit as special because South Africa became a part of the group during India's presidency of G20 in 2023.

The theme of G20 is 'Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability’. South Africa has carried forward the outcomes from the previous summits held in New Delhi and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the statement said.