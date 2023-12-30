PM Modi Flags Off Trains At Revamped Ayodhya Dham Junction In Infra Blitz
He also waved the green flag for six new Vande Bharat trains.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Ayodhya Dham Junction, as part of a $1.3-billion infrastructure blitzkrieg at the temple town.
A total of six new Vande Bharat trains and two Amrit Bharat trains were flagged off virtually by the prime minister. The Ayodhya Railway Station has been redeveloped at a cost of Rs 240 crore.
Later today, Modi will also inaugurate an airport and participate in a public programme where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of development projects worth more than Rs 15,700 crore for Uttar Pradesh. These include projects worth about Rs 11,100 crore for the development of ayodhya and its surrounding areas, and projects worth about Rs 4,600 crore related to other works across Uttar Pradesh.
This visit by the prime minister comes just ahead of the "pran pratishtha", or consecration ceremony, of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Jan. 22.
New Railway Station
After inaugurating the station, the prime minister took a tour of the facility. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and others.
The three-storey railway station building is equipped with features such as lifts, escalators, food plazas, shops for puja needs, cloak rooms, child care rooms, waiting halls.
Amrit Bharat Express is a new category of superfast passenger trains with non air-conditioned coaches. Modi flagged off two of these new trains: Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express and Malda Town-Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminus (Bengaluru) Amrit Bharat Express.
He also waved the green flags for six new Vande Bharat trains, which include Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express and Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Vande Bharat Express.
Ayodhya Airport Inauguration Next
PM Modi will also inaugurate the newly built Ayodhya Airport, developed at a cost of more than Rs 1,450 crore, later in the day. The airport will be named the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham, after the saint who wrote the epic 'Ramayana', PTI reported.
Its terminal building will have an area of 6,500 square metres, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually. The building's facade depicts the architecture of the Ram temple, while its interiors are decorated with local art, paintings and murals depicting Lord Ram's life.
Various types of aircraft will be able to land at the new airport, including narrow-body Airbus A321 and Boeing 737, Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday.