PM Modi Flags Off Trains At Revamped Ayodhya Dham Junction In Infra Blitz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Ayodhya Dham Junction, as part of a $1.3-billion infrastructure blitzkrieg at the temple town.

A total of six new Vande Bharat trains and two Amrit Bharat trains were flagged off virtually by the prime minister. The Ayodhya Railway Station has been redeveloped at a cost of Rs 240 crore.

Later today, Modi will also inaugurate an airport and participate in a public programme where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of development projects worth more than Rs 15,700 crore for Uttar Pradesh. These include projects worth about Rs 11,100 crore for the development of ayodhya and its surrounding areas, and projects worth about Rs 4,600 crore related to other works across Uttar Pradesh.

This visit by the prime minister comes just ahead of the "pran pratishtha", or consecration ceremony, of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Jan. 22.