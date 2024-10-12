PM Modi Extends Vijayadashami Wishes To All
PM Narendra Modi posted a wish on his social media account on X.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on Vijayadashami.
"I wish all of you achieve victory in every sphere of life with the blessings of Maa Durga and Prabhu Shri Ram," he said on X.
Vijayadashami marks the end of Durga Puja and commemorates Lord Ram's victory over demon king Ravan.
à¤¦à¥à¤¶à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¯à¤¾à¤¦à¤¶à¤®à¥ à¤à¥ à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤® à¤¶à¥à¤à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤à¥¤ à¤®à¤¾à¤ à¤¦à¥à¤°à¥à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤° à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤® à¤à¥ à¤à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¦ à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤ª à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤µà¤¨ à¤à¥ à¤¹à¤° à¤à¥à¤·à¥à¤¤à¥à¤° à¤®à¥à¤ à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¯ à¤¹à¤¾à¤¸à¤¿à¤² à¤¹à¥, à¤¯à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 12, 2024
The country is celebrating Dusshera or Vijayadashami on Saturday. The festival is also marked as Durga Puja or Navaratri.
Yesterday, the Prime Minister met is Candadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Laos. The meeting came almost a year after Trudeau accused India of involvement in the death of a Canadian Khalistani separatist.
The Prime Minister is scheduled to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government in Haryana which will be held on October 17 in Panchkula, the party said in a statement on Saturday.