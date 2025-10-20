PM Modi Extends Diwali Greetings To People, Likely To Visit INS Vikrant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on Diwali on Monday.

"Greetings on the occasion of Diwali. May this festival of lights illuminate our lives with harmony, happiness and prosperity. May the spirit of positivity prevail all around us," he said on social media.Ever since he took over the country's top executive post in 2014, Prime Minister Modi has spent Diwali with armed forces personnel.

In 2014, he headed to the Siachen glacier in Ladakh to spend the Festival of Lights with the troops stationed there. The next year, he was at the Dograi War Memorial in Punjab's Amritsar to honour the heroes of the 1965 Indo-Pak war.