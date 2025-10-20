Business NewsNationalPM Modi Extends Diwali Greetings To People, Likely To Visit INS Vikrant
PM Modi Extends Diwali Greetings To People, Likely To Visit INS Vikrant

Modi will likely celebrate this Diwali with personnel of the Indian Navy onboard INS Vikrant off the Goa coast, according to media reports.

20 Oct 2025, 06:43 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>PM Modi has urged citizens to ring in the festive season by buying swadeshi products. (Image: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
PM Modi has urged citizens to ring in the festive season by buying swadeshi products. (Image: NDTV Profit)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on Diwali on Monday.

"Greetings on the occasion of Diwali. May this festival of lights illuminate our lives with harmony, happiness and prosperity. May the spirit of positivity prevail all around us," he said on social media.Ever since he took over the country's top executive post in 2014, Prime Minister Modi has spent Diwali with armed forces personnel.

In 2014, he headed to the Siachen glacier in Ladakh to spend the Festival of Lights with the troops stationed there. The next year, he was at the Dograi War Memorial in Punjab's Amritsar to honour the heroes of the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

Modi will likely celebrate this Diwali with personnel of the Indian Navy onboard INS Vikrant off the Goa coast, according to media reports. The PM's Diwali plan with the Men in White is to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor, India's counterstrike to the Pahalgam terror attack. 

The PM has urged citizens to ring in the festive season by buying swadeshi products and celebrating the hard work of 140 crore Indians.

"Let's mark this festive season by celebrating the hardwork, creativity and innovation of 140 crore Indians," Modi said on Sunday.

"Let's buy Indian products and say -- Garv Se Kaho Yeh Swadeshi Hai," the prime minister said.

He also urged citizens to share what they have bought during the festive season on social media. 'Do also share what you bought on social media. This way you will inspire others to also do the same."

