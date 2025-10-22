PM Modi Extends Birthday Greetings To Amit Shah As HM Turns 61

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended birthday greetings to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who turned 61, praising his “dedication to public service” and his role in strengthening India’s internal security. “He has made commendable efforts to ensure every Indian leads a life of safety and dignity. Praying for his long and healthy life,” Modi wrote on X.

In Ahmedabad, Shah’s birthday coincided with Bestu Varas, the Gujarati New Year, adding a festive touch to the celebrations. The Home Minister is hosting a traditional event at his Royal Crescent Bungalow residence, where he is meeting visitors and well-wishers from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., accompanied by rituals and New Year greetings.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is also expected to join Shah for the public Diwali festivities, making it a day of both political and personal significance. Across the state and the country, BJP workers and supporters are marking the occasion through blood donation camps, community events, and cultural programmes.

Born in 1964, Amit Shah has been a key strategist in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s rise and remains one of Prime Minister Modi’s closest allies. His organisational skills and political acumen have earned him a central role in shaping both the BJP’s national strategy and governance agenda.

Later in the day, Shah is expected to inaugurate the newly built MLA quarters in Sector 17, Gandhinagar, constructed at a cost of Rs 220 crore. The complex features 216 air-conditioned 4BHK flats spread across 12 nine-storey towers and includes modern amenities such as landscaped gardens, an auditorium, health club, and recreation areas.

Officials said tight security and logistical arrangements are in place for the inauguration, which coincides with Bhai Bij, the final day of Diwali celebrations.