Business NewsNationalPM Modi Expresses Grief Over Deaths In Accident In Mumbai's Bhandup
ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Deaths In Accident In Mumbai's Bhandup

'Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May those injured recover at the earliest,' PM Modi said in a post on X.

30 Dec 2025, 11:32 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Four people, including three women, were killed, while nine others were injured after they were hit by a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus on Monday night. (Photo: PTI)</p></div>
Four people, including three women, were killed, while nine others were injured after they were hit by a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus on Monday night. (Photo: PTI)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a road accident that left four persons dead in in Mumbai's Bhandup.

Four people, including three women, were killed, while nine others were injured after they were hit by a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus on Monday night.

'Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Bhandup, Mumbai. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May those injured recover at the earliest,' Prime Minister Modi said in a post on X.

ALSO READ

4 Dead As Reversing BEST Bus Crashes Into Pedestrians In Mumbai's Bhandup
Opinion
4 Dead As Reversing BEST Bus Crashes Into Pedestrians In Mumbai's Bhandup
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT