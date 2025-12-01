PM Modi Expresses Concern Over Bangladesh Ex-PM Khaleda Zia's Health, Says India Ready To Help

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his "sincere prayers" and "best wishes" to Khaleda Zia, the former prime minister of Bangladesh and the chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party who is reported to be critically unwell.

"Deeply concerned to learn about the health of Begum Khaleda Zia, who has contributed to Bangladesh’s public life for many years," Modi wrote in a post on social media platform 'X'.

"Our sincere prayers and best wishes for her speedy recovery," he added.

He further offered India's support with regards to the matter, saying, "India stands ready to extend all possible support, in whatever way we can."