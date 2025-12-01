PM Modi Expresses Concern Over Bangladesh Ex-PM Khaleda Zia's Health, Says India Ready To Help
"Deeply concerned to learn about the health of Begum Khaleda Zia, who has contributed to Bangladesh’s public life for many years," PM Modi posted on X.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his "sincere prayers" and "best wishes" to Khaleda Zia, the former prime minister of Bangladesh and the chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party who is reported to be critically unwell.
"Deeply concerned to learn about the health of Begum Khaleda Zia, who has contributed to Bangladesh’s public life for many years," Modi wrote in a post on social media platform 'X'.
"Our sincere prayers and best wishes for her speedy recovery," he added.
He further offered India's support with regards to the matter, saying, "India stands ready to extend all possible support, in whatever way we can."
According to the Dhaka Tribune, a team of five specialist doctors from the China Medical Team showed up in Dhaka on Monday to aid in her treatment. The delegation joined the medical board at Evercare Hospital, and board chief and cardiologist Shahabuddin Talukder reported that the doctors had evaluated her condition and discussed the required interventions.
Previous reports had stated that she suffered from a chest infection affecting her heart and lungs. She also had complications from other ailments affecting her liver, kidneys and eyes, along with diabetes and arthiritis.
Khaleda Zia is best known for leading the pro-democracy movement against Lt. General Hussain Muhammad Ershad who overthrew President Abdus Sattar in 1982 and ruled until 1990.
Zia assumed power as Bangladesh's first female Prime Minister in 1991, after Ershad was pressured to tender his resignation and fresh elections were held. She served a second term from 2001 to 2006, after her party was elected in the elections.
Zia also served as First Lady in 1977, after her husband Ziaur Rahman had become President. Rahman was assassinated in 1981, and a military regime took power, leading to Zia joining politics and heading the BNP to oppose it.