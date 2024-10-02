PM Modi Enjoys 'Churma' Made By Neeraj Chopra's Mother, Expresses Gratitude In Heartfelt Letter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his gratitude to the mother of Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra after enjoying her homemade "churma." The occasion arose during a banquet held for the Prime Minister of Jamaica, where Modi had the chance to meet Neeraj Chopra and sample the traditional dish prepared by his mother.

In a letter addressed to Neeraj’s mother, Modi wrote, "I hope this letter finds you in good health and high spirits. My joy increased manifold when Neeraj presented me with the delicious churma made by your hands."

The Prime Minister revealed that he felt compelled to write after tasting the churma. "Neeraj often speaks of your churma, but experiencing it firsthand brought back fond memories of my own mother. Your generous gift, filled with love and warmth, reminded me of the nurturing essence that mothers embody."

Modi emphasised the significance of mothers, describing them as symbols of strength, affection, and dedication. He noted the timing of receiving the churma was particularly poignant, coinciding with the eve of Navratri, a festival that celebrates feminine energy. "In these nine days of fasting during Navratri, your churma has become a significant part of my diet," he remarked.

He further likened the nourishment Neeraj receives from his mother’s cooking to the strength the churma would provide him in serving the nation over the next nine days. "Just as the meals you prepare energise Neeraj to win medals for our country, this churma will empower me to continue my service to the nation," he wrote.