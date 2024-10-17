PM Modi Congratulates Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini On Swearing-In
Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as Haryana's chief minister for the second time during a ceremony in Panchkula.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and his newly sworn-in ministers on Thursday. He praised the team as a strong blend of good governance and experience, expressing confidence that they will fulfill the aspirations of the people and elevate the state's development.
In a post on X, Modi stated, "I am sure that this double-engine government will leave no stone unturned in serving the poor, farmers, youth, women, and all segments of society."
à¤¹à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤£à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤®à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤ªà¤¦ à¤à¥ à¤¶à¤ªà¤¥ à¤²à¥à¤¨à¥ à¤ªà¤° à¤¨à¤¾à¤¯à¤¬ à¤¸à¤¿à¤à¤¹ à¤¸à¥à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¤° à¤à¤¨à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¥ à¤°à¥à¤ª à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¶à¤ªà¤¥ à¤²à¥à¤¨à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥ à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¹à¥à¤¤-à¤¬à¤¹à¥à¤¤ à¤¬à¤§à¤¾à¤à¥¤ à¤¯à¤¹ à¤à¥à¤® à¤¸à¥à¤¶à¤¾à¤¸à¤¨ à¤à¤° à¤ à¤¨à¥à¤à¤µ à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤ à¤ à¤¦à¥à¤à¥à¤¤ à¤¸à¤à¤à¤® à¤¹à¥, à¤à¥ à¤¯à¤¹à¤¾à¤ à¤à¥ à¤²à¥à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤ªà¤¨à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤à¤°à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤¹à¥ à¤°à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯ à¤à¥ à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤¸ à¤à¥ à¤à¤ à¤¨à¤ à¤à¤à¤à¤¾à¤ à¤ªà¤° à¤²à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤à¥à¥¤ à¤®à¥à¤à¥â¦ pic.twitter.com/YEwkVjGx5D— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2024
Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as Haryana's chief minister for the second time during a ceremony in Panchkula, following the removal of his predecessor, Manohar Lal Khattar, just weeks before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The oath of office was administered by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, with notable attendees including Prime Minister Modi, senior BJP leaders, and National Democratic Alliance partners.
The Bharatiya Janata Party returns to power with a majority after five years, having previously formed the government in 2014. In the 2019 elections, they fell short of a majority and formed a coalition with Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party.
Hours before his swearing-in ceremony, Nayab Singh Saini visited Valmiki Bhawan and offered prayers at a gurdwara and the Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula, as reported by PTI.
The BJP achieved a historic third term in the Haryana assembly elections held on October 5, securing 48 out of 90 seats, contrary to predictions of a significant loss. The opposition Congress, led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda, could not displace the BJP, managing only 37 seats.
Saini, representing the OBC community, took over the role of chief minister from Manohar Lal Khattar in March. He won the Ladwa assembly seat in Kurukshetra district with a margin of 16,054 votes.
(With inputs from PTI)