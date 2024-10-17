PM Modi Congratulates Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini On Swearing-In

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and his newly sworn-in ministers on Thursday. He praised the team as a strong blend of good governance and experience, expressing confidence that they will fulfill the aspirations of the people and elevate the state's development.

In a post on X, Modi stated, "I am sure that this double-engine government will leave no stone unturned in serving the poor, farmers, youth, women, and all segments of society."