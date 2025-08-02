PM Modi Calls For 'Swadeshi' Spirit Amid India-US Trade Spat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stressed the importance for 'vocal for local' again at a public meeting in Varanasi as he called on citizens to adopt the spirit of "Swadeshi" and support locally-made products.

The PM emphasised on nation building through promoting indigenous goods, especially amid "global economic uncertainties".

"The world economy is facing instability and uncertainty. In such times, countries are focusing solely on their own interests. India, too, is on the path to becoming the world's third-largest economy and must remain alert to its own economic priorities," the PM said.

Modi's comments came a day after US President Donald Trump's administration rolled out tariffs on exports from about 70 nations, including India. According to the White House order, India now faces tariffs of 25% for its exports to the US.

The US will also slap additional penalties on Indian goods is response to New Delhi's energy and defence relations with Russia.