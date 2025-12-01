PM Modi Calls For Constructive Debate, Warns Against ‘Drama’ In Parliament

PM further added that, "I urge all parties, in this winter session, that the panic of defeat should not become a ground for debate. As public representatives, we should handle the responsibility and expectations of the people of the country with utmost balance and responsibility, while thinking about the future."

He also said that, "this session should focus on what this Parliament thinks about the country, what it wants to do for the country. The focus should be on these issues. The opposition should also fulfill its responsibility. They should raise such issues, strong issues. They should overcome the disappointment of defeat."

“The three-week Winter Session of Parliament comes on the heels of the BJP-led NDA’s sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, a mandate that is expected to fuel a renewed push for reforms.

Besides the crucial 'The Atomic Energy Bill, 2025', which seeks to govern the use and regulation of atomic energy in India, the Higher Education Commission of India Bill and eight other draft legislations are also on the agenda for the session which will have 15 sittings, PTI reported.