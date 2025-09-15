PM Modi Birthday: Namo Yuva Run To Sewa Pakhwada — BJP Gears Up For Nationwide Celebrations

Business NewsNationalPM Modi Birthday: Namo Yuva Run To Sewa Pakhwada — BJP Gears Up For Nationwide Celebrations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday will be observed across India with social service drives, special events and environmental campaigns.

PM Modi will celebrate his 75th birthday on Sept. 17. (Photo source: PTI)
BJP is preparing to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday on Sept. 17, on a grand scale with a series of events planned across states.

According to reports, PM Modi will be in Madhya Pradesh on his birthday. This will be the second time in four years that he will celebrate his birthday in the BJP-ruled state.

Ahead of the PM’s birthday, let’s take a look at how the BJP is gearing up to celebrate the occasion.

Sewa Diwas And Two-Week ‘Sewa Pakhwada’

The BJP marks PM Modi’s birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' (Day of Service) with a slew of social initiatives. This year, the party has expanded the celebrations into a two-week-long ‘Sewa Pakhwada’, running from Sept. 17 to Oct. 2. The ‘Sewa Pakhwada’ will end coinciding with the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Activities under the programme include blood donation drives, health camps, environmental protection campaigns, sports festivals, exhibitions, dialogue programmes, distribution of assistive devices to persons with disabilities and the ‘Modi Vikas Marathon’. BJP’s youth wing is preparing to organise a ‘Namo Yuva Run’ across 75 cities, with over 10,000 participants expected at each event.

Blood Donation And Cleanliness Initiatives

The Sewa Pakhwada will be implemented in two phases. On Sept. 17, blood donation camps will be conducted across 1,000 districts. From Sept. 18 to Oct. 2, blood donation camps will take place at every 'mandal', alongside cleanliness drives at schools, hospitals, transport hubs, temples, parks, riversides and heritage sites. The Ministry of Culture will also host a painting competition on ‘Viksit Bharat’, according to an ANI report.

Infrastructure Project Launches In Delhi

In Delhi, many infrastructure projects will be inaugurated as part of the celebrations, including multilevel car parks at GK and Punjabi Bagh, the long-awaited foot overbridge for Rajputana Rifles, and the Nand Nagari flyover. Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to launch 15 projects, including hospital blocks, 101 Arogya Mandir facilities, and 150 dialysis centres at Thyagraj Stadium on Sept. 17.

Sapling Plantation In Odisha

In Odisha, the state government announced a plantation drive to mark PM Modi’s birthday. Around 75 lakh saplings will be planted across the state on Sept. 17 under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi called this “people’s gift to the PM,” as per reports.

Drone Show In Pune

The Maharashtra BJP has draw up a list of special activities as well. Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol said that on Sept. 16, a drone show, a support camp for differently-abled individuals and a musical evening are scheduled to take place at SP College Ground.

