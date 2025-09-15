PM Modi Birthday: Namo Yuva Run To Sewa Pakhwada — BJP Gears Up For Nationwide Celebrations

BJP is preparing to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday on Sept. 17, on a grand scale with a series of events planned across states.

According to reports, PM Modi will be in Madhya Pradesh on his birthday. This will be the second time in four years that he will celebrate his birthday in the BJP-ruled state.

Ahead of the PM’s birthday, let’s take a look at how the BJP is gearing up to celebrate the occasion.