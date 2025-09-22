PM Modi Arrives In Arunachal Pradesh

Business NewsNationalPM Modi Arrives In Arunachal Pradesh
Modi will unveil infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 5,000 crore during the visit.

22 Sep 2025, 10:48 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived on a day-long visit to Arunachal Pradesh on Monday morning. File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived on a day-long visit to Arunachal Pradesh on Monday morning. He landed at the Donyi Polo Airport in Hollongi and flew to the Raj Bhavan in Itanagar on a helicopter, officials said.

Governor KT Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu received him at the Raj Bhavan helipad.

Modi will unveil infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 5,000 crore during the visit. Among them are two major hydropower projects in the Shi Yomi district and a convention centre in Tawang.

He will unveil the projects virtually from a function at the Indira Gandhi Park, where he will also address a rally.

