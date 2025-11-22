PM Modi Arrives At G20 Venue, Warmly Received By South African President

Business NewsNationalPM Modi Arrives At G20 Venue, Warmly Received By South African President
Modi on Friday said he was looking forward to “productive discussions” with world leaders on key global issues.

22 Nov 2025, 05:32 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>In this image posted on Nov. 21, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed with a performance by artistes of the Indian community, in Johannesburg, South Africa. (@narendramodi/X via PTI Photo)</p></div>
In this image posted on Nov. 21, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed with a performance by artistes of the Indian community, in Johannesburg, South Africa. (@narendramodi/X via PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Saturday warmly welcomed by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa as he reached the venue for the G20 Leaders' Summit in Gauteng.

Modi arrived at the Waterkloof Air Force Base (AFB) in Gauteng on the outskirts of Johannesburg on Friday for the Summit hosted by South Africa.

"Working together for an inclusive, just and sustainable world. PM @narendramodi arrives at the Johannesburg Expo Centre to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit, under the presidency of South Africa. Warmly received by President Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa @CyrilRamaphosa of South Africa," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.

