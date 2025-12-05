PM Modi Announces Free 30-Day E-Tourist Visa For Russian Citizens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that India will soon be launching a free 30 day e-tourist visa and group tourist visa for Russian citizens.

"I'm pleased that we will soon be launching a free 30-day e-tourist visa and a 30-day Group Tourist Visa for Russian citizens...", he said while speaking at a joint press briefing in Delhi.

He further confirmed that there will be no processing fee for these E-tourist visas and group tourist visas for Russian nationals.

Talking about giving importance to relations between people he underlined that citizens of both India and Russia have mutual respect for each other.

"We have taken new steps to solidify these ties... two new consulates of India have been opened in Russia", the Prime Minister stated.

Following their summit talks, Modi and Putin unitedly demonstrated their keenness to impart a fresh momentum to the trajectory of the over eight-decades-old partnership between the two nations.

The prime minister, referring to the economic roadmap, said taking the India-Russia economic partnership to new heights is now a common priority for both sides. Modi also said that India and Russia are working towards early conclusion of a free trade agreement with Eurasian Economic Union.

Both sides firmed up a five-year plan to bolster economic and trade partnership in the face of Washington's punitive tariff and sanctions regime even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed to President Vladimir Putin that the war in Ukraine must be brought to an end through dialogue.

The Ukraine conflict also figured prominently in the talks with Modi saying that India has advocated for peace in that country.

"We welcome all efforts being made for a peaceful and lasting resolution of this matter. India has always been ready to contribute its part and will remain so in the future," he said.

On threat of terrorism, Modi said India and Russia have long been standing shoulder-to-shoulder in the fight against the menace.

(With PTI Inputs)