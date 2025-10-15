PM Kisan Yojana: Instalment Date, Beneficiary Status And More

The festival season promises to be brighter for farmers with plans afoot to release the 21st instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) before Diwali. Though an official announcement is yet to be made, eligible beneficiaries can look forward to money getting credited into their bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode under the scheme.

Launched by the Union government under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, PM Kisan Yojana offers financial assistance to marginal and small farmers. The scheme offers a total of Rs 6,000 per year to farmers in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each. The payments are meant to help farmers with agricultural costs as well as provide for household requirements.