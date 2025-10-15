PM Kisan Yojana: Instalment Date, Beneficiary Status And More
Farmers across India are waiting to receive the 21st instalment of the PM Kisan Yojana, which is expected to be released before Diwali.
The festival season promises to be brighter for farmers with plans afoot to release the 21st instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) before Diwali. Though an official announcement is yet to be made, eligible beneficiaries can look forward to money getting credited into their bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode under the scheme.
Launched by the Union government under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, PM Kisan Yojana offers financial assistance to marginal and small farmers. The scheme offers a total of Rs 6,000 per year to farmers in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each. The payments are meant to help farmers with agricultural costs as well as provide for household requirements.
PM Kisan Yojana 21st Instalment: Date And Amount
Though the government has not formally declared the date of disbursement, according to various reports, the 21st instalment may be credited to the accounts of beneficiaries on or before Oct. 20, which is just before Diwali.
As part of the 20th instalment, more than Rs 20,500 crore was disbursed under DBT to over 9.7 crore farmers, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi releasing the amount from Varanasi on Aug. 2.
PM Kisan Yojana: Eligibility Criteria
To be eligible for the PM Kisan scheme, beneficiaries must fulfill the following criteria:
Be a landholding farmer family member, including husband, wife and minor children.
Be a cultivable land owner of up to two hectares.
Be identified and listed by the state concerned or Union Territory authorities.
PM Kisan Yojana: Documents Required
The following documents are required to be submitted by farmers to get benefits:
Aadhaar card
Bank account details
Land ownership documents
Mobile number
PM Kisan Yojana: How to check beneficiary status
Farmers can check their status online by following these simple steps:
Visit the official website: https://pmkisan.gov.in/)
Clicking “Beneficiary Status” under the “Farmers Corner”
Enter your Aadhaar or bank account number
Checking payment history and eligibility
PM Kisan Yojana: Linking Or Updating Mobile Number
To update or link a mobile number with the scheme, follow these steps:
Go to https://pmkisan.gov.in/
Navigate to “Farmers Corner”
Select “Update Mobile Number.” (https://pmkisan.gov.in/MobileUpdation_Pub.aspx)
Enter Aadhaar details and verify through OTP
It is mandatory for beneficiaries to complete the e-KYC process to receive financial assistance under the scheme.