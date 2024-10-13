PM Calls Gatishakti A 'Transformative' Step, Will Revolutionise India's Infrastructure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan has emerged as a transformative initiative aimed at revolutionising India's infrastructure and is driving faster and more efficient development across sectors.

The PM GatiShakti National Master Plan was launched on Oct. 13, 2021 for providing multi-modal connectivity infrastructure to various economic zones.

PM GatiShakti is a transformative approach for economic growth and sustainable development which is driven by seven engines—railway, roads, ports, waterways, airports, mass transport and logistics infrastructure.