Calling For Reforms: Cities Are India’s Next Big Crisis, Warns PM-EAC's Sanjeev Sanyal

For a long time, India explained away broken footpaths, overflowing garbage bins, traffic anarchy and toxic air with a single line — we are poor. That argument, says economist and member of Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council Sanjeev Sanyal, no longer works.

According to Sanyal, in a video interview with ANI, this gap between economic progress and urban quality of life is no longer a side issue. It is one of the most critical reforms India must confront next, second only to fixing the judicial system.

"Thirty-five years ago, I used to think our cities were badly run because we were a poor country," Sanyal says. "But now, 35 years later, we are certainly richer — and our cities have not really improved."