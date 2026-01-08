Business NewsNationalPM Modi Condoles Death Of Anil Agarwal's Son Agnivesh
ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi Condoles Death Of Anil Agarwal's Son Agnivesh

'The untimely passing of Shri Agnivesh Agarwal is deeply shocking and saddening' the PM said in a post on X.

08 Jan 2026, 11:31 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>PM Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of Agnivesh Agarwal, the eldest son of mining billionaire Anil Agarwal.</p><p>(Photo: Anil Agarwal X account)</p></div>
PM Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of Agnivesh Agarwal, the eldest son of mining billionaire Anil Agarwal.

(Photo: Anil Agarwal X account)

Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of Agnivesh Agarwal, the eldest son of mining billionaire Anil Agarwal.

'The untimely passing of Shri Agnivesh Agarwal is deeply shocking and saddening. The depth of your grief is evident in this touching tribute. Praying that you and your family find continued strength and courage. Om Shanti,' the prime minister said in a post on X.

The prime minister responded to a post by Anil Agarwal on the death of his son.

Agnivesh, who was on the board of Vedanta group firm Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd., got injured in a skiing accident and was recovering in the US when he died of a cardiac arrest on Wednesday.

ALSO READ

Anil Agarwal's Son Dies Of Cardiac Arrest After Skiing Accident
Opinion
Anil Agarwal's Son Dies Of Cardiac Arrest After Skiing Accident
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT