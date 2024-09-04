PIL Seeks Supreme Court Order To Halt Arms Exports To Israel Amid Gaza Conflict

"India is bound by various international laws and treaties that obligate India not to supply military weapons to States guilty of war crimes, as any export could be used in serious violations of international humanitarian law,” it said.

Israel's war on Gaza has led to killings of thousands of Palestinians. Prior to this, in an unprecedented attack, Hamas gunmen stormed across Gaza's border into Israel and killed about 1,200 people on the morning of Oct. 7, 2023.