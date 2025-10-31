PIB Fact Checks Viral Claim On PM Modi's Address To The Nation On Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not delivering an address to the nation on Friday, as rumoured on social media, according to a clarification made by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

The news circulating on social media is fake, and is based on a morphed image of an official announcement, the fact check unit of PIB said.

"In a post circulating on social media, it is being claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 6 PM on October 31, 2025," the social media handle of PIB Fact Check tweeted.