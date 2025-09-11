Physiotherapists Not Doctors, Can't Use 'Dr' Prefix? DGHS Directive Under Further Examination
In its letter dated Sept. 9, DGHS head Dr. Sunita Sharma explained that using the 'Dr.' title violates the Indian Medical Degrees Act, 1916.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) directive prohibiting physiotherapists from using the 'Dr.' prefix is currently under further examination, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday. The DGHS earlier directed physiotherapists not to use the 'Dr.' prefix, as they are not qualified medical doctors.
In its letter dated Sept. 9, DGHS head Dr. Sunita Sharma explained that using the 'Dr.' title violates the Indian Medical Degrees Act, 1916. She added that physiotherapists are not trained as medical doctors and using the prefix can be misleading.
"Physiotherapists should not be permitted to primary care practice and should only treat referred patients, as they are not trained to diagnose medical conditions, some of which may worsen with inappropriate physiotherapy intervention," she noted.
This misuse may cause confusion and contribute to quackery, according to the letter, addressed to Dr. Dilip Bhanushali, National President of the Indian Medical Association (IMA). The letter also cited past rulings from the Patna and Madras High Courts and medical councils, which barred physiotherapists and occupational therapists from using the 'Dr.' prefix.
This comes months after the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) allowed physiotherapists to use 'Dr.' as a prefix in April. The commission also allowed them to use 'PT' as a suffix to their names. The decision followed the launch of the 2025 Physiotherapy Curriculum by NCAHP under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Physiotherapy is a healthcare field that focuses on the improvement of movement and function of the body using non-drug treatments like exercises and massages.
"lt is pertinent to mention that the Ethics Committee of the Council (Paramedical and Physiotherapy Central Council Bill, 2007) had earlier decided that the title 'Doctor' (Dr.) may only be used by registered medical practitioners of Modern Medicine, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, and Unani,” the DGHS letter stated.
The letter warned that violations could lead to action under Section 7 of the IMA Act. It also directed the removal of the 'Dr.' prefix from the 2025 Physiotherapy Curriculum.
"It is hereby directed that the usage of the prefix 'Dr.' for physiotherapists in the Competency Based Curriculum for Physiotherapy Approved Syllabus 2025 be removed forthwith. A more appropriate and respectful title may be considered for graduates and postgraduates of physiotherapy…," it noted.