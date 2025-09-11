Physiotherapists Not Doctors, Can't Use 'Dr' Prefix? DGHS Directive Under Further Examination

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) directive prohibiting physiotherapists from using the 'Dr.' prefix is currently under further examination, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday. The DGHS earlier directed physiotherapists not to use the 'Dr.' prefix, as they are not qualified medical doctors.

In its letter dated Sept. 9, DGHS head Dr. Sunita Sharma explained that using the 'Dr.' title violates the Indian Medical Degrees Act, 1916. She added that physiotherapists are not trained as medical doctors and using the prefix can be misleading.

"Physiotherapists should not be permitted to primary care practice and should only treat referred patients, as they are not trained to diagnose medical conditions, some of which may worsen with inappropriate physiotherapy intervention," she noted.

This misuse may cause confusion and contribute to quackery, according to the letter, addressed to Dr. Dilip Bhanushali, National President of the Indian Medical Association (IMA). The letter also cited past rulings from the Patna and Madras High Courts and medical councils, which barred physiotherapists and occupational therapists from using the 'Dr.' prefix.