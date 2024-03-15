Petrol Diesel Price Today: OMCs Slash Fuel Rates By Rs 2 Per Litre; Check Latest Rates In Your City

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in a post on X (formerly Twitter) mentioned that OMCs had notified the Government that they have revised petrol and diesel prices across the country and the new prices will be effective from March 15, 2024, 6 AM onwards.

The Ministry also wrote that 'Reduction in petrol and diesel prices will boost consumer spending and reduce operating costs for over 58 lakh heavy goods vehicles running on diesel, 6 crore cars and 27 crore two-wheelers. Reduced petrol & diesel prices will benefit the citizens through: