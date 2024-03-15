Petrol Diesel Price Today: OMCs Slash Fuel Rates By Rs 2 Per Litre; Check Latest Rates In Your City
Prices had remained unchanged since May 2022, after the government announced an excise duty reduction on both fuels.
The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in a post on X (formerly Twitter) mentioned that OMCs had notified the Government that they have revised petrol and diesel prices across the country and the new prices will be effective from March 15, 2024, 6 AM onwards.
The Ministry also wrote that 'Reduction in petrol and diesel prices will boost consumer spending and reduce operating costs for over 58 lakh heavy goods vehicles running on diesel, 6 crore cars and 27 crore two-wheelers. Reduced petrol & diesel prices will benefit the citizens through:
More disposable income.
Boost for tourism and travel industries.
Control over inflation.
Increased consumer confidence and spending.
Reduced expenses for businesses dependent on transportation.
Enhanced profitability for logistics, manufacturing, and retail sectors.
Reduced outgo for Farmers on tractor operations & pump sets.'
Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have informed that they have revised Petrol and Diesel Prices across the country. New prices would be effective from 15th March 2024, 06:00 AM.— Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas #MoPNG (@PetroleumMin) March 14, 2024
Latest Petrol Prices in Metro cities effective from March 15
Here are the latest Petrol rates in Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai.
Petrol price in Mumbai - Rs 104.21 per litre.
Petrol price in New Delhi - Rs 94.72 per litre.
Petrol price in Kolkata - Rs 103.94 per litre.
Petrol price in Chennai - Rs 100.75 per litre.
Latest Diesel Prices in Metro cities effective from March 15
Here are the latest Diesel rates in Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai.
Diesel price in Mumbai - Rs 87.62 per litre.
Diesel price in New Delhi - Rs 92.15 per litre.
Diesel price in Kolkata - Rs 90.76 per litre.
Diesel price in Chennai - Rs 92.34 per litre.
Latest Petrol Prices in other major cities effective from March 15
Here are the latest Petrol rates in other major cities in India:
Petrol price in Agra - Rs 94.42 per litre
Petrol price in Ahmedabad - Rs 94.40 per litre
Petrol price in Bangalore - Rs 99.94 per litre
Petrol price in Bhopal - Rs 106.75 per litre
Petrol price in Bhubaneshwar - Rs 101.19 per litre
Petrol price in Chandigarh - Rs 94.20 per litre
Petrol price in Coimbatore - Rs 101.06 per litre
Petrol price in Dehradun - Rs 93.21 per litre
Petrol price in Faridabad - Rs 95.49 per litre
Petrol price in Ghaziabad - Rs 94.58 per litre
Petrol price in Gurgaon - Rs 95.18 per litre
Petrol price in Guwahati - Rs 94.01 per litre
Petrol price in Hyderabad - Rs 107.66 per litre
Petrol price in Jaipur - Rs 106.83 per litre
Petrol price in Jammu - Rs 95.50 per litre
Petrol price in Jamshedpur - Rs 97.77 per litre
Petrol price in Kanpur - Rs 94.74 per litre
Petrol price in Kolhapur - Rs 104.12 per litre
Petrol price in Kozhikode - Rs 105.33 per litre
Petrol price in Lucknow - Rs 94.57 per litre
Petrol price in Ludhiana - Rs 96.36 per litre
Petrol price in Madurai - Rs 101.80 per litre
Petrol price in Mangalore - Rs 99.13 per litre
Petrol price in Mysore - Rs 99.50 per litre
Petrol price in Nagpur - Rs 104.06 per litre
Petrol price in Nashik - Rs 104.57 per litre
Petrol price in Noida - Rs 94.59 per litre
Petrol price in Patna - Rs 105.59 per litre
Petrol price in Pune - Rs 104.38 per litre
Petrol price in Raipur - Rs 100.56 per litre
Petrol price in Rajkot - Rs 94.20 per litre
Petrol price in Ranchi - Rs 97.84 per litre
Petrol price in Shimla - Rs 95.20 per litre
Petrol price in Srinagar - Rs 99.67 per litre
Petrol price in Surat - Rs 94.25 per litre
Petrol price in Thane - Rs 104.49 per litre
Petrol price in Thiruvananthapuram - Rs 107.73 per litre
Petrol price in Trichy - Rs 101.08 per litre
Petrol price in Vadodara - Rs 94.05 per litre
Petrol price in Varanasi - Rs 95.06 per litre
Petrol price in Visakhapatnam - Rs 108.58 per litre
