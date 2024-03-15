NDTV ProfitNationPetrol Diesel Price Today: OMCs Slash Fuel Rates By Rs 2 Per Litre; Check Latest Rates In Your City
ADVERTISEMENT

Petrol Diesel Price Today: OMCs Slash Fuel Rates By Rs 2 Per Litre; Check Latest Rates In Your City

Prices had remained unchanged since May 2022, after the government announced an excise duty reduction on both fuels.

15 Mar 2024, 06:13 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Petrol Diesel Price Today: OMCs Slash Fuel Rates By Rs 2 Per Litre; Check Latest Rates In Your City

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in a post on X (formerly Twitter) mentioned that OMCs had notified the Government that they have revised petrol and diesel prices across the country and the new prices will be effective from March 15, 2024, 6 AM onwards.

The Ministry also wrote that 'Reduction in petrol and diesel prices will boost consumer spending and reduce operating costs for over 58 lakh heavy goods vehicles running on diesel, 6 crore cars and 27 crore two-wheelers. Reduced petrol & diesel prices will benefit the citizens through:

  • More disposable income.

  • Boost for tourism and travel industries.

  • Control over inflation.

  • Increased consumer confidence and spending.

  • Reduced expenses for businesses dependent on transportation.

  • Enhanced profitability for logistics, manufacturing, and retail sectors.

  • Reduced outgo for Farmers on tractor operations & pump sets.'

Latest Petrol Prices in Metro cities effective from March 15

Here are the latest Petrol rates in Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai.

  • Petrol price in Mumbai - Rs 104.21 per litre. 

  • Petrol price in New Delhi - Rs 94.72 per litre. 

  • Petrol price in Kolkata - Rs 103.94 per litre.

  • Petrol price in Chennai - Rs 100.75 per litre. 

Latest Diesel Prices in Metro cities effective from March 15

Here are the latest Diesel rates in Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai.

Diesel price in Mumbai - Rs 87.62 per litre. 

Diesel price in New Delhi - Rs 92.15 per litre. 

Diesel price in Kolkata - Rs 90.76 per litre.

Diesel price in Chennai - Rs 92.34 per litre. 

Latest Petrol Prices in other major cities effective from March 15

Here are the latest Petrol rates in other major cities in India:

  • Petrol price in Agra - Rs 94.42 per litre

  • Petrol price in Ahmedabad - Rs 94.40 per litre

  • Petrol price in Bangalore - Rs 99.94 per litre

  • Petrol price in Bhopal - Rs 106.75 per litre

  • Petrol price in Bhubaneshwar - Rs 101.19 per litre

  • Petrol price in Chandigarh - Rs 94.20 per litre

  • Petrol price in Coimbatore - Rs 101.06 per litre

  • Petrol price in Dehradun - Rs 93.21 per litre

  • Petrol price in Faridabad - Rs 95.49 per litre

  • Petrol price in Ghaziabad - Rs 94.58 per litre

  • Petrol price in Gurgaon - Rs 95.18 per litre

  • Petrol price in Guwahati - Rs 94.01 per litre

  • Petrol price in Hyderabad - Rs 107.66 per litre

  • Petrol price in Jaipur - Rs 106.83 per litre

  • Petrol price in Jammu - Rs 95.50 per litre

  • Petrol price in Jamshedpur - Rs 97.77 per litre

  • Petrol price in Kanpur - Rs 94.74 per litre

  • Petrol price in Kolhapur - Rs 104.12 per litre

  • Petrol price in Kozhikode - Rs 105.33 per litre

  • Petrol price in Lucknow - Rs 94.57 per litre

  • Petrol price in Ludhiana - Rs 96.36 per litre

  • Petrol price in Madurai - Rs 101.80 per litre

  • Petrol price in Mangalore - Rs 99.13 per litre

  • Petrol price in Mysore - Rs 99.50 per litre

  • Petrol price in Nagpur - Rs 104.06 per litre

  • Petrol price in Nashik - Rs 104.57 per litre

  • Petrol price in Noida - Rs 94.59 per litre

  • Petrol price in Patna - Rs 105.59 per litre

  • Petrol price in Pune - Rs 104.38 per litre

  • Petrol price in Raipur - Rs 100.56 per litre

  • Petrol price in Rajkot - Rs 94.20 per litre

  • Petrol price in Ranchi - Rs 97.84 per litre

  • Petrol price in Shimla - Rs 95.20 per litre

  • Petrol price in Srinagar - Rs 99.67 per litre

  • Petrol price in Surat - Rs 94.25 per litre

  • Petrol price in Thane - Rs 104.49 per litre

  • Petrol price in Thiruvananthapuram - Rs 107.73 per litre

  • Petrol price in Trichy - Rs 101.08 per litre

  • Petrol price in Vadodara - Rs 94.05 per litre

  • Petrol price in Varanasi - Rs 95.06 per litre

  • Petrol price in Visakhapatnam - Rs 108.58 per litre

Disclaimer: The above petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are suggested to check the current rate before buying. NDTV Profit does not endorse any of the commodities mentioned above. Buy at your own discretion.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT