Petrol And Diesel Prices Could See A Cut After October 5

CLSA also believes that the government may also raise excise duty on petrol and diesel, along with any retail fuel price cut. Excise duty is a type of indirect tax levied on the manufacture or production of goods within a country. In the context of petrol and diesel, excise duty is a tax imposed by the central government on the production or sale of these fuels within India.

Currently the central government levies an excise duty of Rs 19.8 and Rs 15.8 per liter on petrol and diesel, respectively. These duties stand 40% and 50% lower compared to their peak levels in 2021. This duty was last cut when oil prices were above $100 per barrel.

As per the brokerage, brent crude prices have cooled off below $75 per barrel, despite OPEC's proactive steps to keep prices hike. CLSA notes that the government may opportunistically raise excise duty.