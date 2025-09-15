People Understood Govt’s Stand On India-Pak Asia Cup Match: Ashish Shelar

Speaking to reporters at Nagpur airport, Shelar criticised Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, whose party organised protests against the match in different parts of the country, saying his stand was illogical.

"I think that the people of India completely understood the Central government's decision. This was not an India-Pakistan tour. The Indian government won't propose such a bilateral tournament, nor accept a proposal for the same. Sunday's match was a part of an international tournament, and the people of India did not object to the country's participation," he said.

The minister further said that the Indian Armed Forces gave a befitting reply through 'Operation Sindoor', and the Indian cricket team captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated the win to those who were part of the military action.