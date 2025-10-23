ADVERTISEMENT
Patna-Bound SpiceJet Plane Faces Tech Issue And Returns To Delhi
Details about the number of passengers onboard the flight were not disclosed.
A Patna-bound SpiceJet aircraft returned to the national capital on Thursday morning due to a technical issue.
In a statement, the airline said the plane made a normal landing and passengers were deplaned normally.
"On October 23, 2025 SpiceJet flight SG 497 operating from Delhi to Patna returned back to Delhi after take off due to a technical issue... an alternate aircraft was arranged to accommodate the passengers, which is now enroute to Patna," the airline said.
The flight SG 497 was operated with a Boeing 737 aircraft.
