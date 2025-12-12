Passports Act With Interpol's Blue Corner Notice: How India Caught The Luthra Brothers

The Ministry of External Affairs states that the Central Government, or an authorized officer, can suspend a passport under Section 10A of the Passports Act, 1967. Once a suspension order comes into force, the passport becomes unusable for travel. Importantly, this action can be taken even if there is no chargesheet or arrest warrant against the passport holder.

In the case of the Luthra brothers, they had already left India when the suspension was issued, but their passports were now legally invalid, blocking them from travelling any further. Reports indicate that the government is expected to move next toward permanently cancelling their passports. After such an action, the foreign country involved — Thailand, in this instance — then has the authority to detain the individuals, limit their movement, or deport them based on India’s request.