Passengers To Get Seamless Connectivity During Under-River Metro Travel, Say Telecom Operators

Naveen Singhvi, Cluster Business Head (East) Vodafone Idea, said, "As a leading telecom operator, we are delighted to share that our network deployment across this underwater rail route will offer an uninterrupted, seamless, and superior network experience to our Vi customers." Of the total 16.6 km of the East-West Metro corridor, 10.8 km are underground, including the tunnel beneath the river.