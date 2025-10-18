Passengers Left Stranded Diwali Season After Air India Flight From Milan To Delhi Cancelled; AI Responds

Many passengers flying from Milan to Delhi for Diwali holidays were left stranded after their Air India flight scheduled to depart on Oct. 17, 2025, was cancelled according to NDTV reports.

Air India spokesperson responded to the issue and said that Air India Flight AI138 was cancelled due to an extended technical requirement on the aircraft scheduled to operate the flight.

They said the cancellation was required to prioritize the safety of all passengers and crew.

As per the spokesperson, although at a distance from the airport, accommodation was arranged for all the passengers in hotels. Along with this, passengers were re-booked on alternative flights on or after Oct. 20 based on seat availability with Air India and other airlines.

The spokesperson also mentioned an exceptional case where a woman's Schengen visa was expiring on Oct. 20 and said that she was rebooked on another airline’s flight departing Milan on 19 Oct. "to ensure compliance with her visa validity."

They added that Air Line is also providing all necessary ground assistance, including meals, to all affected passengers.

"We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and reaffirm our commitment to the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew", the spokesperson stated.