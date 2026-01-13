Passengers Deplaned From Akasa Air Pune-Bengaluru Flight After Last-Minute Glitch

Passengers on board an Akasa Air flight from Pune for Bengaluru were deplaned on Tuesday after remaining seated inside the aircraft for almost one and a half hours due to a last-minute glitch detected in the Boeing 737 MAX plane, a source said.

The flight was scheduled to depart from Pune at 8.50 am, and boarding started around 8.10 am, a passenger onboard the glitch-hit Boeing aircraft said.

"Akasa Air Bangalore-bound flight-- QP1312-- from Pune on January 13 is held up at Pune airport. Passengers had boarded the aircraft and the flight was getting ready for departure when some technical issue was reported in the aircraft at the last minute. Later all the passengers were deplaned," the passenger told PTI from Pune.

The revised time of departure has not been announced, the passenger said.

Akasa Air spokesperson was not available for comments.