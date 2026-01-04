DGCA Bars Passengers From Using Power Banks On Flights In New Safety Rules
They are also barred from charging power banks via the in-seat power supply systems.
In a bid to ensure safe air travel, in-flight passengers will not be allowed to charge their electronic devices through power banks. They are also barred from charging power banks via the in-seat power supply systems.
The move comes following a circular issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that prohibits the usage of lithium-powered storage devices following multiple incidents involving lithium batteries overheating or catching fire.
As per a 'Dangerous Goods Advisory Circular', the aviation watchdog said that power banks and spare batteries are to be carried only in hand baggage and cannot be stored in overhead bins as it may lead to delayed detection of smoke or fire.
It said, "The widespread usage of lithium batteries in various rechargeable devices has led to increase in carriage of lithium batteries by air. Power banks, portable chargers, and similar devices containing lithium batteries can act as ignition sources and potentially initiate on-board fires."
"Lithium batteries placed in overhead stowage bins or within carry-on baggage may be obscured, difficult to access, or not readily monitored by passengers or crew members. This may result in delayed detection of smoke or fire and response actions, increasing the potential hazard to flight safety," it added.
DGCA said that lithium battery fires are energetic in nature and can lead to explosion of device. The fire can be started by uncontrolled heating, overcharging, crushing or internal short circuit, aggravated by poor built-up quality, the advisory said.
Direction To Air Operators
The DGCA instructed airlines to review their existing safety risk assessments related to lithium batteries carried by passengers. The aviation body urged airlines to implement strong measures to prevent battery-induced fires in aircraft cabins, while ensuring early detection of any untoward event.
It also highlighted the need for enhanced crew training. Crew members should capable of recognising early warning signs, like overheating, smoke, or flame. Airlines have been asked to keep firefighting equipment, water sources, and fire containment kits readily available.
Display Of Safety Warnings
DGCA has asked airport operators to communicate risks related to lithium batteries through messages and videos at entrance gates, check-in counters, lounges, boarding gates, and security checkpoints.
Previously, various international airlines, including Emirates and Singapore Airlines introduced similar restrictions following lithium battery-related incidents.
Last year in October, a Dimapur-bound IndiGo flight was forced to return to Delhi airport's bay as a passenger's power bank caught fire. No injuries were reported in this incident.
Similarly, in January, an Air Busan plane caught fire at Gimhae International Airport. Investigation revealed that fire may have been caught due to a possible damage to insulation inside the power bank.