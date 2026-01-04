DGCA Bars Passengers From Using Power Banks On Flights In New Safety Rules

In a bid to ensure safe air travel, in-flight passengers will not be allowed to charge their electronic devices through power banks. They are also barred from charging power banks via the in-seat power supply systems.

The move comes following a circular issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that prohibits the usage of lithium-powered storage devices following multiple incidents involving lithium batteries overheating or catching fire.

As per a 'Dangerous Goods Advisory Circular', the aviation watchdog said that power banks and spare batteries are to be carried only in hand baggage and cannot be stored in overhead bins as it may lead to delayed detection of smoke or fire.

It said, "The widespread usage of lithium batteries in various rechargeable devices has led to increase in carriage of lithium batteries by air. Power banks, portable chargers, and similar devices containing lithium batteries can act as ignition sources and potentially initiate on-board fires."

"Lithium batteries placed in overhead stowage bins or within carry-on baggage may be obscured, difficult to access, or not readily monitored by passengers or crew members. This may result in delayed detection of smoke or fire and response actions, increasing the potential hazard to flight safety," it added.

DGCA said that lithium battery fires are energetic in nature and can lead to explosion of device. The fire can be started by uncontrolled heating, overcharging, crushing or internal short circuit, aggravated by poor built-up quality, the advisory said.