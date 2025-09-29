Passenger Booked For Smoking In Lavatory Of Dubai-Hyderabad Flight

Picture used for representational purpose. (Photo by Artturi Jalli on Unsplash)
A case has been registered against a passenger for allegedly smoking inside the lavatory of a Dubai-Hyderabad flight, police said on Monday.
The incident occurred on Sunday, and a complaint was filed by concerned airline or airport authorities, an official at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police station said, without elaborating.
"No arrests have been made so far. An inquiry is underway," he added.